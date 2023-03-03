Hackers threaten release of stolen City of Oakland data

A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on the City of Oakland and threatens to release the data publicly.

The city has been trying to recover from a cyberattack that has impacted phone and computer systems since early February.

In a statement on Friday, the city said it, "recently became aware that an unauthorized third party has acquired certain files from our network and intends to release the information publicly."

City leaders are working with forensic and cybersecurity specialists to trace the claims and determine the validity of the threat.

The hacker group, "Play" has taken responsibility and claims to have stolen private financial information and employee data, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.