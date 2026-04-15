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Former SJSU football star Hadari Darden found safe

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Published  April 15, 2026 6:20pm PDT
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
Missing former SJSU football player found safe

Missing former SJSU football player found safe

Family confirmed that Hadari Darden, who was reported missing, has been found safe.

The Brief

    • The 28-year-old’s mother and uncle confirmed Wednesday that Hadari Darden was located in good spirits, ending a search that began after he disappeared on April 4.
    • Concerns were raised when Darden failed to show up for his job in the radiology transport department at Kaiser Permanente.
    • Darden played for San Jose State from 2017 to 2020.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A former San Jose State football standout who had been missing for more than a week has been located safely, his family confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Hadari Darden, 28, was found safe following an extensive search. His mother, Hanifea Click, shared the news with KTVU.

"Hadari has been found. I don’t have all the details yet! Thank you for everything in getting the information out there to help bring him home!" Click said.

Darden’s uncle also said that he spoke with the former athlete and that he is in good spirits.

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Missing persons report

The backstory:

Darden was last seen by his family on April 4 on the Peninsula. Concerns grew when he failed to report for work that Monday at Kaiser Permanente, where he serves in the radiology transport department.

The family subsequently filed a missing person report after he missed his shifts.

Former SJSU football star

Darden played as a linebacker for the San Jose State Spartans from 2017 to 2020. Before his time at SJSU, Darden played a season at Contra Costa College in San Pablo. He is a graduate of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, where he also starred on the football field.

The Source: The family of Hadari Darden, previous reporting

Missing Persons