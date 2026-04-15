Former SJSU football star Hadari Darden found safe

The Brief The 28-year-old’s mother and uncle confirmed Wednesday that Hadari Darden was located in good spirits, ending a search that began after he disappeared on April 4. Concerns were raised when Darden failed to show up for his job in the radiology transport department at Kaiser Permanente. Darden played for San Jose State from 2017 to 2020.



A former San Jose State football standout who had been missing for more than a week has been located safely, his family confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Hadari Darden, 28, was found safe following an extensive search. His mother, Hanifea Click, shared the news with KTVU.

"Hadari has been found. I don’t have all the details yet! Thank you for everything in getting the information out there to help bring him home!" Click said.

Darden’s uncle also said that he spoke with the former athlete and that he is in good spirits.

Featured article

Missing persons report

The backstory:

Darden was last seen by his family on April 4 on the Peninsula. Concerns grew when he failed to report for work that Monday at Kaiser Permanente, where he serves in the radiology transport department.

The family subsequently filed a missing person report after he missed his shifts.

Former SJSU football star

Darden played as a linebacker for the San Jose State Spartans from 2017 to 2020. Before his time at SJSU, Darden played a season at Contra Costa College in San Pablo. He is a graduate of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, where he also starred on the football field.