Surgeon General warns of screen time dangers for kids; Bay Area pediatrician weighs in

The Brief A new Surgeon General's advisory links excessive screen time in children to poor sleep, anxiety, depression and developmental delays, recommending no more than two hours per day for kids ages 6 to 18. Bay Area pediatrician Dr. Keedra McNeill says the medical community has long followed similar guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and that the developing child brain needs exposure beyond screens to reach its full potential. School phone bans, already in place at some Bay Area districts, are showing early promise — McNeill says her own child's middle school has seen improved focus and concentration since implementing one.



The U.S. Surgeon General's Office is raising new alarms about how much time children spend in front of screens, issuing an advisory that links excessive use to poor sleep, anxiety, depression and developmental delays.

The warning covers everything from social media and tablets to video games and television, and recommends children ages 6 to 18 spend no more than two hours a day on recreational screen time. But for many families, that number may feel impossible to hit.

"There's absolutely a difference between quantity and quality," said Dr. Keedra McNeill, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente East Bay. "It's really important for parents to help kids differentiate between screen time that's necessary — what they're using for schoolwork and assignments — as opposed to screen time that's recreational."

McNeill says even creative screen use, like building projects with digital tools, should be balanced with off-screen activities. "Twenty years ago, we didn't even have access to these devices, but we were still able to pursue our creative pursuits," she said. "Kids should be encouraged to do those things off screen as much as possible."

The advisory also endorses bell-to-bell phone bans in schools — a policy that a growing number of Bay Area districts have either adopted or are considering. McNeill, whose own child attends a middle school with such a policy in place, says she's seen the difference firsthand.

"It has improved concentration, it's improved focus, and it really allows kids to pay attention to what's going on around them in real time," she said, "as opposed to being so distracted and zoned out by phones or smartwatches."

Because there is currently no confirmed U.S. Surgeon General, some have questioned the weight the advisory carries. But McNeill says pediatricians have long looked to the American Academy of Pediatrics — not the Surgeon General's office — for guidance on screen time.

"The AAP has been focusing on decreasing screen time for children for many, many years," she said. "This is not anything new for us. They've been doing data, they've been doing research, and these are the primary recommendations we're utilizing as medical professionals."

McNeill's biggest concern goes beyond the hours logged on a device. She wants parents to understand that children's brains are still developing — and that screens can stand in the way of that growth.

"Even as adults, we have a tendency to get lost in our screens," she said. "Now take a child whose brain is still developing, who is still going through different stages of change. You really have to make sure that child's brain is being exposed to different things outside of the screen — or they're not going to have that full, appropriate development when they become young adults."