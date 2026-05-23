Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose closed due to bomb threat

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The Happy Hollow Park & Zoo in San Jose was closed on Saturday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

San Jose Police Department officers responded just after 10:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Senter Road after authorities were "made aware of a possible swatting call in regard to a bomb threat," the SJPD told KTVU.

Officers evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, but authorities did not find anything suspicious upon searching the grounds.

However, zoo staff decided to keep the park closed for the remainder of the day.

An investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.