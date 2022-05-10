Hailstorm sweeps across North Bay

Some parts of the North Bay on Tuesday saw hail as part of a weather system that also brought rain, wind and isolated thunderstorms.

Earlier in the day the Nation Weather Service issued "special weather statements" about the inclement weather, that was mainly focused on parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and lasted until at least 4 p.m.

KTVU viewers shared photos and photo of the hail after it fell across the North Bay.

The weather service said Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville, St. Helena, Yountville, and Rutherford experienced the inclement weather.