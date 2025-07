A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Half Moon Bay around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The small earthquake struck about 20 miles north of Half Moon Bay.

The earthquake had a depth of 13.7 kilometers, or about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

The small earthquake comes just one day after the Bay Area was under a tsunami advisory due to a large earthquake in Russia.