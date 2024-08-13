Employees at a Half Moon Bay mushroom farm, the site of a deadly mass shooting more than a year earlier, were threatened with execution by a former coworker.

On July 24, Edin Moises Guerraortiz, 24, arrived at Mountain Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road while four employees were on their lunch break, according to court records from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

With his 4-year-old son in tow, Guerraortiz allegedly told the workers to kneel "so he could execute them all." He appeared angry and motioned as if he was hiding a gun, authorities said.

Guerraortiz, previously an employee at the farm, had been fired days before the incident.

The workers were terrified, given that the site was the same workplace where Chunli Zhao, a disgruntled employee, carried out a fatal mass shooting in January 2023.

Guerraortiz is also accused of vandalizing two of his former coworkers' cars.

He was arrested at his mother's home.

Guerraortiz confessed that he wanted to scare the victims, who he claimed, teased him because of his wife's affair with another employee.