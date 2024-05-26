Half Moon Bay mayor's son dies in motorcycle accident

The 28-year-old son of the mayor of Half Moon Bay died in a motorcycle accident this weekend, leaving his family devastated.

"There is no way of saying how I feel," Joaquin Jimenez-Urena, Half Moon Bay's mayor, told KTVU on Sunday. "Nothing compares to this."

His son, Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, was killed Saturday while riding a motorcycle in unincorporated San Mateo County.

He crashed with a pickup truck at Highway 1 and Mirada Road around 5:45 p.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A volunteer firefighter was in the area and attempted to conduct emergency CPR on the motorcyclist, according to the sheriff.

But the young man did not survive.

The driver of the pickup remained at the collision and has so far been cooperative with the investigation, the sheriff said.

Jiminez-Urena said that his son had been in San Francisco with his girlfriend, Nancy.

The two were driving back to Half Moon Bay together; Nancy in a car and his son was on his motorcycle.

"He loved to ride his motorcycle," Jimenez-Urena said.

Nancy was the one to call him with the news.

Jimenez-Urena said his son was a "good boy," who didn't drink or smoke.

He was a maintenance engineer and worked at the Chase Center in San Francisco, among other facilities.

Jiminez Alvarado is survived by his father, the first Mexican mayor of Half Moon Bay, his mother, Veronica, and his 21-year-old sister, Myla.

In 2020, Jimenez-Urena was elected as the first Mexican immigrant to serve on the Half Moon Bay City Council.

He has been an advocate and organizer for the community for over 20 years. He also used to be the farmworker program director for Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, or ALAS, a Half Moon Bay-based non-profit cultural and social services organization.

After farmworkers were killed in a 2023 mass shooting on a mushroom farm, Jimenez-Urena was a vocal advocate to change the deplorable living conditions for others in San Mateo County

A vigil for Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at 356 Chesterfield Avenue in Half Moon Bay.

A Rosary and funeral service will likely be held next week.

Half Moon Bay Mayor Joaquin Jiminez. Photo: city website.



