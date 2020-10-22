Expand / Collapse search
'Handsome dude': Florida K-9 dons uniform, tie for new ID badge

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Pets & Animals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - K-9 Chico is getting lots of attention online after taking a new ID picture.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of his new badge photo on Thursday. The brave but cute K-9 wore his uniform and even a tie for the occasion.

The comments quickly filled up on the post by the Sheriff's Office, with many calling him a "handsome dude" and "so cute."

This isn't the first time K-9 Chico has shown off his adorable smile either.

For example, in May, the brave pup posed in a sombrero for Cinco De Mayo.

Then in August, he celebrated National Dog Day while donning a pilot's helmet.

K-9 Chico, stay safe and smiling out there!

