'Hate and violence:' Noose found at Fremont high school

A rope fashioned into a noose was found at a Fremont high school, leading school officials to condemn the act of "hate and violence."

Fremont Unified School District Supt. CJ Cammack confirmed that officials found the noose on a tree at American High School on Tuesday.

In an email, Cammack said that the district celebrates "diversity and deeply values the caring, compassionate culture in our schools" and "actions that demonstrate disregard for our values and for the individuals in our school community will not be tolerated."

He said the district is working with Fremont police to investigate who might be responsible for the noose.

The noose, the most powerful symbol of lynching Black Americans in the South after the Civil War, have been found at other Bay Area schools in the past as well, including ropes on the Stanford campus in 2021 and at a Brentwood high school in 2020, as two examples.