West Point cadet from Pleasanton dies in accidental drowning

article

A West Point cadet from Pleasanton died in an accidental drowning in Florida, the military academy announced.

Cadet Havin Morris, 21, drowned Monday in Fort Lauderdale while on leave, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point said in a statement.

The academy said no foul play is suspected in the young man's death.

Featured article

Fort Lauderdale police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are cooperating in the investigation.

"Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer. The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family," said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.

Morris’ tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca A. Gogue, described him as a bright, resilient young man with a determination to succeed in all he did.

Morris' family has been notified of his death.