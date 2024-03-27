Expand / Collapse search

West Point cadet from Pleasanton dies in accidental drowning

Published  March 27, 2024 4:41pm PDT
Pleasanton
Twenty-one-year-old Havin Morris, of Pleasanton, was a West Point cadet who died in a downing accident. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. - A West Point cadet from Pleasanton died in an accidental drowning in Florida, the military academy announced.

Cadet Havin Morris, 21, drowned Monday in Fort Lauderdale while on leave, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point said in a statement.

The academy said no foul play is suspected in the young man's death.

Fort Lauderdale police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are cooperating in the investigation.

"Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer. The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family," said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.

Morris’ tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca A. Gogue, described him as a bright, resilient young man with a determination to succeed in all he did.

Morris' family has been notified of his death. 