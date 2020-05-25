Christmas came early for these fur babies.

Marissa Ferguson-Berg of Summerville, South Carolina decided to gift her pooches a tennis ball extravaganza when she discovered you could buy 400 used tennis balls on eBay.

As soon as she received the shipment, she let her dogs out in the yard and placed the giant box on the ground. Ferguson-Berg’s dog, Thor, appeared to know exactly what was inside and attempted to tear through the box.

With a little help from the owners, the dogs were able to really dig into their new toys.

Video captured the moment the balls hit the ground and Marissa’s dogs set off running around in absolute bliss that can be felt through the screen.

