Hawk killed young falcon who lived atop Cal tower

A hawk most likely killed a young falcon living on top of a UC Berkeley tower, CalFalcon reports.

Lindsay, the daughter of two peregrine falcons who live on the Campanile tower at Cal, was found dead on the west edge of campus Thursday under the nest of a hawk.

She had likely been dead for two weeks.

Lindsay hatched in May, one of the last babies from well-known falcon parents, Annie and Grinnell. Grinnell died in March after he was likely struck by a car, leaving Annie and three eggs behind.

Annie has since found a new mate.

Lindsay was last seen at the Campanile in the first week of August, and it appears she died not long after, CalFalcon tweeted.



