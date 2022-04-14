Hayward cop killer Mark Estrada sentenced to at least 50 years

Mark Estrada, the man who pled guilty to killing a Hayward police officer in 2015, was sentenced to 50 years to life on Thursday.

Sgt. Scott Lunger, a 48-year-old father of two daughters, was fatally shot by Estrada during a pre-dawn traffic stop.

Lunger saw a Chevrolet Silverado traveling erratically near Myrtle and Lion streets. Lunger stopped the truck and approached it after another officer had arrived on July 22, 2015.

Estrada, who was 21 at the time, fired three shots at Lunger as Lunger approached, hitting the officer in the head and leg, prosecutors said. He got out of the truck and ran as the backup officer fired at him. Estrada was arrested later in the day.

Estrada took a plea deal for first-degree murder in February before standing trial.