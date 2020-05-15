Hayward COVID-19 testing site to remain open through May 31

article

The city of Hayward has partnered with the Eden Health District, California State University East Bay and the non-profit organization La Familia to maintain its COVID-19 coronavirus testing site through at least the end of the month, city officials announced Friday.

The city launched a COVID-19 testing site March 23 at the Hayward Fire Department's Fire Station No. 7 but moved it to Cal State East Bay about a month ago.

More than 6,700 people have been tested at the two locations since March 23.

The Eden Health District will provide funding for the testing site to remain open through May 31 while La Familia's specially trained healthcare workers and recent graduates of Cal State East Bay's nursing program will collect test samples.

"The Hayward Testing Center was the first free COVID-19 testing site of its kind in the country and remains vital to controlling coronavirus throughout Alameda County," Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday said. "It is a model of efficient use of public resources and we are grateful for our new partnerships with Eden Health District, La Familia and Cal State to help keep it going."

The site is testing between 200 and 300 people per day and sending the samples to Avellino Lab in Menlo Park, which also analyzes test samples for the cities of Fremont and Vallejo.

Testing at the Hayward site is available to all everyone regardless of their place of residents or their immigration status. Test subjects must show symptoms of the virus such as a fever over 100 degrees.

The testing center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all tests for a given day have been administered. A full map of the Cal State East Bay campus can be found at www.csueastbay.edu/about/files/docs/hayward-hills-campus-map.pdf.