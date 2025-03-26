Hayward driver charged in fatal crash allegedly closed eyes while speeding

The Brief The driver charged in the case had allegedly closed his eyes while speeding and intended to harm himself, authorities said. The victim, 26-year-old Lydia Guerra, was walking to a bus stop to get to work when the crash occurred. She planned on getting a car so she wouldn't have to walk to work anymore.



A driver charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of a preschool teaching assistant in Hayward allegedly closed his eyes while speeding with the intent to harm himself, authorities said. Instead, he claimed the life of the 26-year-old.

Kelvin Leovander, 35, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The crash occurred on Feb. 10 at the intersection of Tennyson Road and Calaroga Avenue.

Lydia Guerra was walking to a bus stop in the area to get to work at Ruus Elementary School when Leovander struck her on the sidewalk.

Video captured by a nearby driver showed a vehicle careening into a parked car, a row of trees, and onto the sidewalk where Guerra had been standing.

Leovander was initially placed on a mental health hold after the accident. He was later charged in Guerra's death.

Hayward police said Leovander had tried to kill himself by closing his eyes and speeding, but instead crashed into a parked car, poles, and then Guerra.