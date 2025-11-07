East Bay city losing a Safeway

A major grocery store in the East Bay is set to close early next year.

Safeway confirmed it will shut down its Jackson Street location in Hayward, one of two Safeway stores in the city. The company said the decision comes as the lease for the property nears its end, and it has opted not to renew as part of a broader business strategy shift.

All employees from the Jackson Street store will be reassigned to other nearby Safeway locations, the company told KTVU.

The store is scheduled to close in late February.