Hayward hacked: City suffers cyberattack, turns off website

The city of Hayward fell victim to a cyberattack and shut down its city website as IT crews investigated the extent of the problem.

In an email to KTVU, Hayward spokesman Chuck Finne described being hacked as a "cyber-security incident and intrusion" into its computer networks.

The problem was noticed early Sunday morning. He said that while the public website and online city portals are turned off, 911 and emergency dispatching systems are still operational.

Finnie said that there is no current evidence of a breach of personal information of any employee or member of the public. If there is, he said, Hayward will notify those people directly.

For updates, Finnie suggested residents sign up for Hayward's e-newsletter, the Stack – which also wasn't working on Monday morning.

Hayward is the second East Bay city to fall victim to this type of attack.

In February, Oakland was targeted by a ransomware scheme. Oakland's computer system was not back up and running until April.

As a result of that data breach, four legal claims and one class action lawsuit were filed against Oakland as some employees' personal information was released as a result, The Oaklandside reported.

Hackers allegedly affiliated with the criminal group PLAY infiltrated Oakland’s computer systems, cutting off access to files and databases for many departments and shutting down services like Oak311. The hackers also stole sensitive data from city servers, including the social security numbers and dates of birth of city employees and some residents, and confidential records from OPD, including discipline records and internal affairs investigations.