Hayward makes $5K grants available to small businesses

The city of Hayward announced a new grant program on Thursday to provide $5,000 each to local small businesses to support operations and help avert layoffs during the COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency.

City officials said the COVID-19 "Small Business Resiliency Grant Program" is open to Hayward businesses with 25 or fewer employees as well as restaurants of any employee size that are independently owned.

The Hayward Economic Development Division developed the program by redirecting funds from a broader grant and loan fund intended to attract businesses to Hayward and help others in the city expand.

Funding for the program allows for up to 76 grants of $5,000 each that will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to those meeting eligibility requirements.

Application materials are available on the city of Hayward's website and can be submitted by email to EconDev@hayward-ca.gov.

Small business owners who have questions can send an email to that same address or call the Hayward Economic Development Division at (510)

583-5520.