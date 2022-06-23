Hayward man arrested for detonating fireworks, injuring 2 SFPD officers at Warriors' parade

article

A Hayward man was arrested for detonating fireworks and injuring two San Francisco police officers at the conclusion of the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Monday, police say.

Police said Sione Havili, 27, set off explosives at around 3:19 p.m. in the area of Market and 5th streets. Two nearby officers became disoriented from the sound of the detonation. They experienced ringing in their ears and one officer was burned by debris.

The officers received medical attention. Meanwhile, other officers in the area found a man who matched the suspect's description. Police said Havili became combative when they tried to detain him to investigate. He allegedly threatened physical harm against multiple officer and struggled with police as they arrested him.

SFPD said the suspect was in possession of more explosive devices and a lighter, which were seized during the arrest.

"This is the second incident within a week where explosives were used to harm and injure our officers," said Police Chief Bill Scott.

Havili was charged with seven counts of resisting an executive officer, possession of explosives with intent to injure or intimidate, possession of an explosive, possession of an explosive in a public place, and possession of a destructive device.