Hayward man wins $2 million from scratchers streak
HAYWARD, Calif. - A Hayward man’s lucky streak with scratchers tickets has led to a $2 million win, according to the California Lottery.
He's been on a roll
What we know:
Juan Silva Zarate had already won $1,000 on four separate scratch-off tickets over the past year. But that streak reached a new level when he purchased an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket at a Chevron gas station at 24350 Hesperian Blvd.
This time, he won $2 million.
Zarate told lottery officials he plans to use part of the money to invest and the rest to pay off his family’s home.
"Zarate is living proof that a little play can make your day," the lottery said.
The Source: California Lottery