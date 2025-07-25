Expand / Collapse search

Hayward man wins $2 million from scratchers streak

Published  July 25, 2025 4:49pm PDT
    • Juan Silva Zarate previously won $1,000 on four separate occasions over the last year from scratchers.
    • His lucky streak reached a new level when he one $2 million off a Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket.
    • He purchased the ticket at a Hayward Chevron station. 

HAYWARD, Calif. - A Hayward man’s lucky streak with scratchers tickets has led to a $2 million win, according to the California Lottery.

He's been on a roll

Juan Silva Zarate had already won $1,000 on four separate scratch-off tickets over the past year. But that streak reached a new level when he purchased an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket at a Chevron gas station at 24350 Hesperian Blvd.

This time, he won $2 million.

Zarate told lottery officials he plans to use part of the money to invest and the rest to pay off his family’s home.

"Zarate is living proof that a little play can make your day," the lottery said. 

