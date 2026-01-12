Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate possible assault at Tennyson High School

Published  January 12, 2026 2:06pm PST
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2
FILE - Rows of lockers in a high school. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images) article

The Brief

    • Hayward police are investigating a reported assault Monday at Tennyson High School.
    • Officers received the call around 12:37 p.m., and the reported victim was in their 40s or 50s.
    • Police have not confirmed that an assault occurred and said the campus is safe while the investigation continues.

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police in Hayward are investigating reports of an assault Monday at a high school campus.

The Hayward Police Department said officers received a call around 12:37 p.m. reporting an assault at Tennyson High School. The victim was reported to be in their 40s or 50s.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police said they have not confirmed that an assault occurred on campus.

Officers remain on the scene investigating and said the campus is safe.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Hayward Police Department.

