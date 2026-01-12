Police investigate possible assault at Tennyson High School

article

The Brief Hayward police are investigating a reported assault Monday at Tennyson High School. Officers received the call around 12:37 p.m., and the reported victim was in their 40s or 50s. Police have not confirmed that an assault occurred and said the campus is safe while the investigation continues.



The Hayward Police Department said officers received a call around 12:37 p.m. reporting an assault at Tennyson High School. The victim was reported to be in their 40s or 50s.

Police said they have not confirmed that an assault occurred on campus.

Officers remain on the scene investigating and said the campus is safe.