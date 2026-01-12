Police investigate possible assault at Tennyson High School
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police in Hayward are investigating reports of an assault Monday at a high school campus.
The Hayward Police Department said officers received a call around 12:37 p.m. reporting an assault at Tennyson High School. The victim was reported to be in their 40s or 50s.
Investigation ongoing
Police said they have not confirmed that an assault occurred on campus.
Officers remain on the scene investigating and said the campus is safe.
The Source: Information for this report comes from the Hayward Police Department.