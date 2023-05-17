Hayward police search for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed the Hayward mother of his 5-year-old son and critically injured a man she's believed to be dating.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo, allegedly killed his 30-year-old former girlfriend Monique Aldridge in her Hayward home on Cassia Way last Thursday. Aldirdge and Boatner's son was in the home at the time, police said.

The son was not physically harmed, but Boatner allegedly shot and wounded a 28-year-old man from Oakland. Police say that man and the woman who was killed were dating.

"It is believed both shooting victims were in a dating relationship and lived together at the time of this incident," said Bryan Matthews, the acting police chief in Hayward.

Boatner is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.