Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is.

They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street.

Police said the traffic department has received "numerous complaints" about the motorcyclist driving in an unsafe manner, especially during the Bishop Avenue and Cascade Street area during the afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Tasha DeCosta at 510-293-7169.

Hayward police are looking for this "reckless" motorcyclist. Photo: Hayward police

