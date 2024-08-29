Hayward rocked by three homicides in past 12 days

Police in Hayward are investigating a recent surge in homicides over the last two weeks, which include two stabbings and a shooting.

On Wednesday morning, a 60-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the city's downtown near Watkins and C-Street. Police were not able to provide further details on their ongoing investigation.

"It’s a little alarming, and I have a teenager, a son, who is 18, so I worry about him," said Tiffani Robert, who was shopping on Thursday, just two blocks from where the stabbing took place a day earlier. "I kind of want to think about moving to maybe a more quieter town."

The stabbing marked Hayward’s 11th homicide so far this year, compared to 10 in all of 2023.

Two days earlier, in broad daylight, police said a 36-year-old was shot and killed on Santa Clara Street on Monday afternoon. Police were not able to provide further details on their ongoing investigation.

"I live two or three houses down, and somebody just lost their life right here, it’s shocking," said Lionel Detrinidad who was at home at the time. "Just tons of police over there, and we just go walk over there, and just a body covered."

On the Sunday before last, police said another deadly stabbing occurred following an early morning fight on Silva Avenue. Police said the male victim was 39 years old and that one person was taken into custody.

Some residents, including Larry Davis, said they were not convinced that the recent violence was a sign of a worsening crime trend.

"Random," said Davis, who added that he felt, in general, crime in the city had gone down, not up. "It’s better, it’s gotten a lot better."

But back at the site of Monday’s shooting, Detrinidad offered a different opinion.



"Crime in this area has gotten really bad over the past couple…years. It’s honestly affected me because I don’t know, can I even just go out for a walk," said Detrinidad. "We’re already looking to move when our lease is up next year."

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the three recent homicides to reach out.