Hayward school superintendent and city manager holding virtual town hall Monday

Hayward Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne and City Manager Kelly McAdoo will hold a COVID-19 virtual town hall meeting on Monday to discuss ways the school district and the city can support students' families.

Wayne and McAdoo will provide information on how the school district and the city are adapting and responding to the new coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.

Wayne and McAdoo also will answer community questions and listen to concerns, suggestions and feedback. Spanish language interpretation will be provided.

The virtual town hall will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. People can participate by calling (408) 638-0938. The webinar ID is 997 0235 5947.

People also can participate via Zoom.