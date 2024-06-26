Hayward shooting leaves 15-year-old dead, another teen hurt

A 15-year-old boy was killed, and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Hayward on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:58 a.m. in the 24000 block of Second St, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Officers found the 15-year-old victim from Rodeo suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. At around 2:14 a.m., officers were notified that a second shooting victim had been self-transported to a local hospital. The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Officers have not disclosed what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.