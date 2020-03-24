Hayward widens criteria for free COVID-19 testing

A free COVID-19 testing site in Hayward that opened on Monday as broadened the criteria for those who qualify.

The facility is located at Hayward Fire Station #7 on Huntwood Avenue and operated by firefighters and medical professionals seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When the site first launched only people with COVID-19 symptoms, first responders and healthcare workers with suspected recent exposure to the virus were eligible for the free test.

However, the city has expanded the rules to include any of the following:

-Fever above 100 degrees

-Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms

-Recent travel to Europe or Asia

-Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus;

-Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system

-Over the age of 65

-Currently or recently pregnant

-Homeless

The test is free to the public, no matter where they live or immigration status.

A referral from a doctor is not needed, but people must first go through a 2-step screening process, before being administered the test, which involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and back of the throat.