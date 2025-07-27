Hayward woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in self-defense

article

A Hayward woman allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday after he reportedly assaulted her at the apartment they shared.

Hayward Police Department officers were sent just before 9 a.m. on Saturday to the apartment complex located in the 2500 block of Depot Road, near Mount Eden Cemetery, after receiving reports of a possible domestic disturbance involving a loud argument and what sounded like objects being thrown, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old woman in a stairwell who told them she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

"The female individual was cooperative and provided a statement regarding the incident," Hayward police said. "She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and clearance."

HPD officers entered the apartment unit and found a 30-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound inside. He was immediately moved to the hallway, where officers began life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Hayward police reported that the woman was not taken into custody in connection to the alleged stabbing.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact HPD Detective Martinez at 510-293-7176.