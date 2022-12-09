'Hazardous chemicals emergency' arises in Oakley

Oakley residents near 4th and Main streets were briefly told to remain indoors with windows and doors closed due to a "hazardous chemicals emergency" on Friday night.

The warning was in effect for about 30 minutes before the county officials said the threat had passed.

"The danger will be much less indoors," the Contra Costa County sheriff said in a statement.

Officials have not revealed what was the source of the emergency.

But residents in the vicinity of the emergency were told to turn off air conditioners, heaters and fans. Sealing cracks with damp towels was also suggested by authorities.

People were asked to only call 911 if they have a life-threatening emergency.

More details were available on the Contra Costa County sheriff's website.