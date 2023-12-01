Hazmat response at Albany Target concludes; unconfirmed chemical causes odor

article

Albany city officials confirm a hazardous materials response at a Target store early Friday evening has concluded.

No injuries were reported at the store located on 1057 Eastshore Highway, just off Interstate 580. The incident began at around 4:30 p.m. The store had to be evacuated by the Albany Fire Department, and was closed, but has since reopened.

Officials said, "the chemical causing the odor has not been confirmed."

SkyFOX flew over the situation and could see fire trucks and first responders.

Officials said no one asked for medical attention.