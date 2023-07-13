Hazmat spill on Highway 92 in San Mateo closes streets

A hazardous materials spill on Highway 92 in San Mateo closed some streets on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol reported the liquid spill on eastbound Highway 92 just west of U.S. Highway 101 at about 10:45 a.m.

San Mateo police said 19th Avenue is closed in both directions from Grant Street to South Norfolk Street and asked people in the area to shelter in place.

The CHP reported that the Delaware Street on-ramp to Highway 92 was also closed.