Headliners at Dreamforce in San Francisco: Barack Obama, Megan Rapinoe

Former president Barack Obama is in San Francsico on Thursday, where he is set to speak at the Dreamforce convention at the Moscone Center.

He is set to speak at 10:30 .m.

Not many details are being released about what Obama will talk about.

But it has been revealed that he’ll be sitting down with Mark Benioff, the chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, the host of the convention. Their conversation will last about an hour, officials said. But security is tight, and no cameras are allowed into the event. Obama will then head to Silicon Valley Thursday afternoon for a Democratic party fundraising event.

Farmata Fall, who moved to the Bay Area from Mauritania, arrived at 3:15 a.m. to wait in line to see the president. It will be her first time ever being so close to Obama. "I love him," she said. "I love everything he stands for." She said that both the Obamas have empowered her on her "journey not to settle in my beliefs."

As of about 6:30 a.m. in the morning, there was a line of about 500 people waiting to get into the convention. People will be let in on a first-come, first-serve basis. The center can hold 8,000 people.

Another keynote speaker at Dreamforce will be U.S. World Cup champion and Olympic soccer player Megan Rapinoe. She will deliver a speech on equality this afternoon.

