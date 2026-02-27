This place named friendliest small town in California

Healdsburg has been named the friendliest small town in California by the website WorldAtlas.

The Healdsburg city in Sonoma County earned the top spot on the list for its welcoming wineries, shops and lively jazz festivals, according to the site.

WorldAtlas also cited the town’s charming 19th-century inns, arts scene, unique lodging options, restaurants and wine-tasting experiences as reasons for the ranking.

Healdsburg is roughly 70 miles north of San Francisco and is situated along the Russian River.