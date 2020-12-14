Healthcare workers in Castro Valley launch one-day strike

Health care workers at Sutter Health Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley began a one-day strike this morning.

The union representing about 140 respiratory therapists, lab technicians and imaging technicians said workers authorized the strike after negotiations between the union and Sutter Health broke down last month. Both sides had been negotiating for ten months.

"We're burned out, the last ten months have been brutal and it's getting even worse as we speak," said Maleah Best, a Medical Lab Technician at Eden Medical Center. "We want more staff. We want the patients to get the care they need and we don't have the staff to do that."

Best said hospital management is limiting the amount of Personal Protective Equipment workers get. They are also concerned about proposed cuts to benefits and pensions.

"We're tired. We wish that we were never out here," Best said. "We offered to extend the contract to get us through Covid. They turned us down and wanted full table negotiations. This is where we've been for the last ten months."

A request to speak with a representative from Sutter Health was not immediately returned, but the hospital sent out a statement that read: "The union that represents some of our healthcare professionals has called a one-day strike on Dec. 14. We’ve made arrangements to ensure this activity will not impact our ability to provide quality patient care."