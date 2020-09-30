Heat advisory, flex alert, red flag warning issued for Thursday

article

Warnings abound about conditions in the Bay Area on Thursday, including a heat advisory that in turn has prompted an electrical power Flex Alert, poor air quality from fires burning in Northern California, and a red flag warning for North Bay mountains.

The heat advisory for unseasonably warm temperatures and an

increased of risk fire danger and heat-related illnesses has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be Thursday, when 15 to 25 degrees above normal, afternoon highs low 90s to low 100s up to 105 in hottest interior locations.

The hot weather and expected increase in air conditioning use

comes as the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Flex Alerts are given "when the electricity grid is under stress

because of generation or transmission outages or from persistent hot temperatures. Consumers are urged to voluntarily conserve electricity to help avoid rotating outages."

Energy conservation is especially important in the late afternoon

and early evening, when demand peaks and solar energy production declines,

ISO officials said.

Consumers are asked to turn off unneeded lights, delay using major appliances until 10 p.m., and set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher. Conservation steps can lessen the chance of rotating power outages being used to ease the strain on the grid.

Other steps include unplugging unused electrical devices, closing

window blinds and drapes, using fans when possible, and limiting time the refrigerator door is open.

In addition to hot weather, the National Weather Service says its

simulations indicate "a lot of smoke from the August and North Complex fires will be coming towards the Bay Area and joining with the Glass Fire smoke."

Spare the Air alerts have already been issued through Friday due

to smoke from wildfires.

These advisories come on top of a red flag warning of high fire

danger starting at 1 p.m. Thursday from the National Weather Service for North Bay mountains and the areas in and around where the 48,440-acre Glass Fire is burning.