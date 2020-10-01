Heat and unhealthy air; Bay Area residents urged to conserve power

The forecast for Thursday includes heat and unhealthy air quality advisories, and Bay Area residents are urged to stay indoors and conserve power while the conditions last.

The National Weather Service predicts that near record-setting temperatures could be set, with the mercury rising past 100 in Santa Rosa, where the Glass Fire has already scorched 80 square miles and is just 2% contained. Fire crews are bracing for these poor weather conditions as they try to beat back the flames.

The heat advisory for unseasonably warm temperatures and an increased of risk fire danger and heat-related illnesses was issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hot weather and expected increase in air conditioning use comes as the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but the utility said conditions will be continuously monitored.

In addition to hot weather, the National Weather Service says its simulations indicate "a lot of smoke from the August and North Complex fires will be coming towards the Bay Area and joining with the Glass Fire smoke."

Spare the Air alerts have already been issued through Friday due to smoke from wildfires.

These advisories come on top of a Red Flag warning of high fire danger starting at 1 p.m. Thursday from the National Weather Service for North Bay mountains and the areas in and around where Glass Fire is burning.