A heavy police presence, including SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies, was seen early Thursday morning in Redwood City.

Redwood City police barricaded several streets, including Marlbourough and Dumbarton avenues, at about 4 a.m. Police were seen taking someone into handcuffs about 7:30 a.m.

Several residents were watching the unusual sight from outside their homes.

Police have not responded to requests as to what's going on.