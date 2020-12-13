Helicopter used to rescue injured mountain bike rider in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A mountain bike rider with a severe knee injury was rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon from Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa.
The rider was reached using the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter Henry 1, which lowered its tactical flight officer via a long line.
The rider was evaluated and placed into a Bauman Bag-type helicopter stretcher, then flown to a Sonoma County Fire rescue vehicle for transport to a local hospital.