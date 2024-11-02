Helping the homeless vote in elections

County election offices across California say their goal is to have as many people as possible cast their ballots in this 2024 general election, including the unhoused population.

Approximately 186,000 people in California do not have a permanent residence, and according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, only around 10% of unhoused Americans vote in a typical election.

An election office in central California is among the state agencies trying to increase that number this year.

"We have a mobile trailer that we're dispatching to various parts of the community so that we can go to them," said Francisco Diaz, who works with the San Benito County Office of Elections.

"Second of all, we also have a ballot drop box that's located next to a homeless shelter, a food bank, and next to health and human services," Diaz said.

Voters are required to have an address to prove they live in the county where they are casting their ballots, a requirement that creates a problem for many unhoused voters.

For those experiencing homelessness, voters can use a P.O. box, a family member's or friend's home, a shelter--even if you don't live there--or a religious center as a mailing address, according to Federal government website, vote.gov.

Unhoused residents can also get an ID, if it's required, at a state motor vehicle, even if they don't drive. Organizations may help with any necessary fees.