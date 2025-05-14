Hercules police chase 17-year-old in stolen Honda, recover loaded gun

Hercules police arrested a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop crashed through a fence, and ended up in a field.

Police said they also found a loaded Springfield XD firearm in the 2022 Honda on Friday, after they tried to pull him over about 9 p.m. for alleged vehicle code violations near Safeway.

The teen first drove at low speeds with its blinker on but then fled onto eastbound state Highway 4, police said.

Police chased him until Sycamore Avenue, where the teen exited the highway, and then crashed through a fence into a nearby field, police said.

Police said several people fled on foot.

Officers surrounded the area with help from the California Highway Patrol, deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, and Richmond and Pinole police.

A CHP air unit found the 17-year-old boy from Vacaville, hiding in nearby brush. He surrendered, police said.

No additional suspects were located. Police said the Honda was stolen out of Pittsburg.

