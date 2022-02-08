Hercules students arrested for bringing guns to school

Hercules police said they arrested two students Monday for bringing guns to school.

A photo of the students carrying guns on social media prompted a lockdown at Hercules Middle and High schools around 1:30 p.m., investigators said.

In the photo, the students were standing in the school bathroom holding the guns. One was pointed at the camera.

Police said while the schools were in lockdown they found one of the students with a loaded gun. HPD said he was arrested on school grounds.

Officers said they later arrested the other student at his home. Both teens are 15 years old, according to HPD.

Principal Dorris Holland said the school was investigating after a "possible threat" to the community.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take these situations very seriously," said Holland.

It is unclear who owned the guns. No injuries were reported.

In December, several Bay Area school districts were on alert after posts on TikTok threatened gun violence.

The posts suggested numerous school shootings would take place on Dec. 17. Authorities took heightened safety measures during that time as a precaution.