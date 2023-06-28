Expand / Collapse search

49ers' Christian McCaffrey wows crowd with keyboard solo at Zach Bryan concert

By Taila Lee
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2

49ers' Christian McCaffrey wows crowd at Zach Bryan concert

Christian McCaffrey rocks the keys at a Zach Bryan concert in Colorado. (Video credit: Suzanne Stuart Greiner)

MORRISON, Colo. - Everyone knows Christian McCaffrey can catch a football, but on Monday night, he proved he can also catch a tune.

A natural behind the keyboard, the San Francisco 49ers running back joined Grammy-nominated star Zach Bryan on stage during the country singer's Colorado concert.

Though Bryan had pulled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on stage less than a week before, McCaffrey's appearance still surprised attendees at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Video shows McCaffrey playing the piano along to the country singer-songwriter's hits.

McCaffrey was traded mid-season from the Panthers to the 49ers in fall 2022.

Bryan has been playing across the U.S. for his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," which kicked off in May in Virginia and will end in August in Kansas City.

Related

SF 49ers star Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo
article

SF 49ers star Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo

San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey, is newly engaged. 