49ers' Christian McCaffrey wows crowd with keyboard solo at Zach Bryan concert

Everyone knows Christian McCaffrey can catch a football, but on Monday night, he proved he can also catch a tune.

A natural behind the keyboard, the San Francisco 49ers running back joined Grammy-nominated star Zach Bryan on stage during the country singer's Colorado concert.

Though Bryan had pulled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on stage less than a week before, McCaffrey's appearance still surprised attendees at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Video shows McCaffrey playing the piano along to the country singer-songwriter's hits.

McCaffrey was traded mid-season from the Panthers to the 49ers in fall 2022.

Bryan has been playing across the U.S. for his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," which kicked off in May in Virginia and will end in August in Kansas City.