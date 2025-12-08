Here's what's up with the big dose of Bay Area fog

The Brief The type of fog is called radiation fog, or tule fog. Instead of forming over the ocean, like typical summer fog, this wintertime fog forms over the inland valley areas. Many locations in the Central Valley experienced above normal rainfall earlier in fall. There is still a significant amount of moisture close to the surface. All the moisture is a necessary ingredient for the fog to form.



Parts of the Bay Area have been dealing with a formidable fog layer over the past two weeks.

That's because specific conditions have led to the formation of the fog that has impacted on the Bay Area forecast.

Some neighborhoods have been in the fog all day long with highs only in the 40s and low visibilities.

The type of fog is called radiation fog, or tule fog.

Instead of forming over the ocean, like typical summer fog, this wintertime fog forms over the inland valley areas.

What is causing the fog pattern?

Many locations in the Central Valley experienced above normal rainfall earlier in fall. There is still a significant amount of moisture close to the surface. All the moisture is a necessary ingredient for the fog to form.

An extended period of dry weather has settled into most of California - the last rain was Nov. 20.

The stable pattern, coupled with cold temperatures at night, allowed the fog to form and fill the Central Valley.

Northeast winds, at the surface, have escorted the fog closer to parts of the Bay Area. The cool, refrigerated air has chilled the North Bay and some of the inland valleys.

What could clear out the fog? A potent cold front, strong winds that could disturb the fog layer, a change in the wind direction that could push the fog out of the area.

The forecast keeps the Bay Area's dry weather stretching through the remainder of the week.

The stable pattern that had led to the fog formation is expected to stick around. If you are close to the fog bank, plan on low visibilities during the morning commute and chilly temperatures during the afternoon.