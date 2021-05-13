Expand / Collapse search

Here's where teens ages 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine
KTVU FOX 2
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 28: A 16-year-old gets instructions after getting her Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from an RN at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 as her mom watches. UCI Health and the Anaheim Union

OAKLAND, Calif - Everyone aged 12 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in California. Clinics, pharmacies and public health departments have different procedures for administering the shots. Some require an appointment while others accept drop-in visits.

The process for getting a shot varies with appointments required at some locations while drop-in visits are allowed at others.

Here is a list of places in the Bay Area where people as young as 12 can receive vaccinations:

East Bay Locations:

City of Berkeley

1 Buchanan St.

Open Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at 1 Buchanan St. in Berkeley

City of Berkeley

Civic Center Park

Open Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 14 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Civic Center Park in Berkeley

San Pablo

2600 Mission Bell Dr.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in San Pablo

Stanford Children’s Health

Alameda County Fairgrounds Vaccination Site at 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566. 

Open Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Stanford Children’s Health

South Bay Locations: 

Stanford Children’s Health

Cisco Garage (SJC Parking Structure 2) at 350 E Tasman Dr, San Jose. 

Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Stanford Children’s Health

Peninsula Locations:

San Francisco International Airport

SFO International Terminal, Edwin M. Lee International Departures Hall, between Aisles 6 – 7

Open Thursday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m and Tuesday, May 18, 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the San Francisco International Airport

North Bay Locations:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor

Hours vary

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church