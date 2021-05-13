Here's where teens ages 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif - Everyone aged 12 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in California. Clinics, pharmacies and public health departments have different procedures for administering the shots. Some require an appointment while others accept drop-in visits.
The process for getting a shot varies with appointments required at some locations while drop-in visits are allowed at others.
Here is a list of places in the Bay Area where people as young as 12 can receive vaccinations:
East Bay Locations:
City of Berkeley
1 Buchanan St.
Open Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at 1 Buchanan St. in Berkeley
City of Berkeley
Civic Center Park
Open Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 14 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Civic Center Park in Berkeley
San Pablo
2600 Mission Bell Dr.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in San Pablo
Stanford Children’s Health
Alameda County Fairgrounds Vaccination Site at 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566.
Open Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Stanford Children’s Health
South Bay Locations:
Stanford Children’s Health
Cisco Garage (SJC Parking Structure 2) at 350 E Tasman Dr, San Jose.
Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Stanford Children’s Health
Peninsula Locations:
San Francisco International Airport
SFO International Terminal, Edwin M. Lee International Departures Hall, between Aisles 6 – 7
Open Thursday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m and Tuesday, May 18, 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m.
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the San Francisco International Airport
North Bay Locations:
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor
Hours vary
Advertisement
Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church