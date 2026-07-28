Heroic Santa Cruz lifeguard rescue of young boy

The Brief A rescue caught on camera unfolded at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz after sudden heavy surf threatened a boy in the water. Photographer Scott Vander Dussen, who recorded the incident, escribed the event as the most intense rescue he has ever witnessed and noted that he hopes the footage serves as a warning about ocean safety.



A rescue caught on camera unfolded at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz after sudden heavy surf threatened a boy in the water.

What we know:

Video footage captured the power of the waves on Saturday as a lifeguard struggled against the conditions to pull the boy to shore. Bystanders also jumped into action to assist, and the boy was ultimately brought to safety. No injuries were reported.

Photographer Scott Vander Dussen, who recorded the incident, said ocean conditions were calm before the waves swelled significantly and crashed down, drawing the attention of people on the beach.

What they're saying:

"When the wave crashed, it left a white foam, and I could see a black dot, which was his head getting pulled out," Vander Dussen said. "And another gentleman next to me saw the same thing. And so we both went to the closest lifeguard tower, which was pretty near us, and we pointed out to him. He got on the radio and it determined that there was another lifeguard power that was closer and that lifeguard had sought and was already in-action, going."

Vander Dussen, a local beach resident, described the event as the most intense rescue he has ever witnessed and noted that he hopes the footage serves as a warning about ocean safety.

"This video right here is an opportunity to showcase just how quickly things can turn, how incredibly brave and selfless the lifeguard team is," Vander Dussen said. "And if I had one thing that I would want to communicate would be to support House Resolution 1188, which reclassifies lifeguards as first responders."

Big picture view:

According to officials with the Santa Cruz State Parks District, lifeguards performed 34 rescues over the weekend and initiated 5,000 preventative contacts to prevent additional emergencies.