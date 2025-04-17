High-school football player dies following diving accident, principal confirms

In a sad update to a story we brought you this week, KTVU has learned the high-school football player who was injured in a diving accident has died.

Amin Noroozi, a junior at Lafayette's Acalanes High School, died on Thursday, school officials said.

The school's principal, Eric Shawn, posted the following message to the community:

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of our student, Amin Noroozi, today at approximately 3:30 p.m. This sudden loss is a shock to us all, especially given our hopes that things were moving in a different direction."

Principal Shawn said the school will hold space in the front quad for the community to gather. This gathering space will go into the evening.

Support for students will be provided in the form of counseling and wellness services throughout the day on campus Friday, Shawn's message read.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Amin's family and our entire community as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together," Shawn continued.

The backstory:

The swimming accident happened on Sunday at Stinson Beach. Noroozi and his friends were taking turns diving into the water when he hit his head. He sustained a spinal injury and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

A family friend told KTVU this week that Noroozi had lost feeling of his arms and legs because of the spinal injury. While he had been intubated, he was able to speak briefly after the accident on Sunday. He apologized to his mother, telling her, "I don't want to be like this." She said to him, "don't jump to conclusions."

Family members told KTVU on Wednesday that there were signs of hope for the injury but that doctors had to run more tests.

A baseball game between Acalanes High and Petaluma High School on Wednesday held an added meaning for the community. All sales were donated to Noroozi's family for his medical costs.

The Source Message to community from Acalanes High School principal, previous KTVU reporting.

KTVU's Claudine Wong contributed to this story.