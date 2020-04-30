High school students build website to offer at-risk populations assistance

A group of Mountain View High School students have launched a new program, pairing volunteers who want to help with those that need it.

They're running errands and getting groceries for people at high risk for coronavirus.

Normally, they would have been prepping for SATs or studying for finals. Instead, these Mountain View High School students found, their focus had shifted.



"I saw some of my neighbors who are older, they really needed help getting some errands done," said junior Isabella Ge.



And so these three friends decided to launch a program called MV Helps.

"One day we just got down to it. We started making the website. After a week we made flyers, delivered them to grocery stores, people's mailboxes. We posted everywhere we could," said Daniela Shapiro, another of the program's founders.



Their focus is helping healthcare workers, anyone who is high risk, and those over 60.

The teens started the program in Mountain View, but are now expanding it into other parts of Santa Clara County.

"It is easier for us and because of that we do have some responsibility to give back to the people who need it more than we do," says Roo Joshi, also a junior.

So far, most of their focus is on groceries. And the volunteers have a protocol to make sure the food is handled safely.

They also are working on a partnership with a local retirement home.



"I think it's really amazing to see how much impact a group of high school students can have," said Shapiro.



"If you want to help, if you want to take action, all you have to do is take the first steps, and anyone can make a change in their community," says Ge.



The errand service is free and anyone inclined to tip is asked to make a charitable donation instead.

For more information go to mvhelps.org.

