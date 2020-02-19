High speed chase going the wrong way on I-680 in Pleasanton

article

At least one person has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that started on Pleasanton city streets and ended after the suspects allegedly went the wrong way on northbound Interstate Highway 680 and caused a traffic collision early Wednesday, according to Pleasanton police.

The pursuit started at about 12:05 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for moving and equipment violations, according to Sgt. Steven Ayers.

The vehicle fled and committed several traffic violations, at one point going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680, and at which point officers terminated the pursuit, according to Ayers.

Soon after, the suspects ditched the vehicle on the freeway and a northbound vehicle struck it, Ayers said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the suspected pursuit vehicle was uninjured.

One suspect was arrested outside the vehicle at the scene, but per Ayers, isn't being identified. The officer who was pursuing the suspect's vehicle believed there to be more than one person inside, but according to Ayers, no other suspects have been immediately located.

All lanes in both directions of Interstate Highway 680 were closed as the California Highway Patrol and Pleasanton police investigated the scene.