High speed motorcycle crash kills rider in San Jose

A motorcyclist was killed in a high speed collision in San Jose Friday evening, police said.

The collision occurred Friday at 5:18 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Hedding Street, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who was only identified as a man, was traveling in the eastbound direction when he lost control at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

This is San Jose's 33rd fatal traffic collision, and 34th traffic collision victim of 2021.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the man's name once they've notified next of kin.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation into the deadly crash is asked to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.